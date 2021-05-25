A local non-profit organisation recently found that a sixth of Hong Kong preschoolers need corrective lenses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A local non-profit organisation recently found that a sixth of Hong Kong preschoolers need corrective lenses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A local non-profit organisation recently found that a sixth of Hong Kong preschoolers need corrective lenses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Education
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

One-sixth of Hong Kong preschoolers need corrective glasses, study finds

  • Hong Kong Children Vision Screening and Education Centre says it plans to conduct eye exams for city’s 170,000 preschoolers over the next 18 months
  • Early childhood presents a ‘golden opportunity’ for intervention if vision impairments are detected soon enough, organisation says

Topic |   Education
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:18pm, 25 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A local non-profit organisation recently found that a sixth of Hong Kong preschoolers need corrective lenses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A local non-profit organisation recently found that a sixth of Hong Kong preschoolers need corrective lenses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A local non-profit organisation recently found that a sixth of Hong Kong preschoolers need corrective lenses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE