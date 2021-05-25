A local non-profit organisation recently found that a sixth of Hong Kong preschoolers need corrective lenses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
One-sixth of Hong Kong preschoolers need corrective glasses, study finds
- Hong Kong Children Vision Screening and Education Centre says it plans to conduct eye exams for city’s 170,000 preschoolers over the next 18 months
- Early childhood presents a ‘golden opportunity’ for intervention if vision impairments are detected soon enough, organisation says
