Covid-19 vaccine shots from BioNTech arrive in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: health experts suggest selling Hong Kong’s unused vaccine shots or pausing fresh supplies as expiry date looms
- About 2 million doses are languishing in storage amid a sluggish inoculation campaign, with BioNTech ones due to expire in August
- Health experts have suggested selling the shots to countries in need or pausing phased supply from manufacturers; officials look at donating the doses
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine shots from BioNTech arrive in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Felix Wong