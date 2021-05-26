Covid-19 vaccine shots from BioNTech arrive in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Felix Wong Covid-19 vaccine shots from BioNTech arrive in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19 vaccine shots from BioNTech arrive in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: health experts suggest selling Hong Kong’s unused vaccine shots or pausing fresh supplies as expiry date looms

  • About 2 million doses are languishing in storage amid a sluggish inoculation campaign, with BioNTech ones due to expire in August
  • Health experts have suggested selling the shots to countries in need or pausing phased supply from manufacturers; officials look at donating the doses

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Victor Ting  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:53am, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Covid-19 vaccine shots from BioNTech arrive in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Felix Wong Covid-19 vaccine shots from BioNTech arrive in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19 vaccine shots from BioNTech arrive in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE