Sara is happy to be able to get vaccinated but is critical of the government support offered to her family during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Winson Wong Sara is happy to be able to get vaccinated but is critical of the government support offered to her family during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: refugees welcome Hong Kong’s vaccination offer but decry government handling of the crisis

  • Better late than never, says woman who fled sexual violence, after government opens up vaccinations to 13,000 torture claimants, refugees
  • Refugees recount ‘stressful, lonely’ Covid-19 ordeal, say government did not do enough to support them at start of the crisis

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris Lau and Laura Westbrook
Chris Lau  and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 10:50am, 26 May, 2021

