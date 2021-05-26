Hong Kong faces being left with a large surplus of Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: EPA-EFE Hong Kong faces being left with a large surplus of Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s vaccine surplus may hamper negotiations on future supplies of Covid-19 jabs, health secretary warns

  • Unclear at this stage whether Hong Kong will be able to procure enough doses in the next round of negotiations to cover the population, Sophia Chan says
  • Manufacturers’ consent needed for government’s approach to unused shots, with Hong Kong affected by ‘serious vaccine hesitancy’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 2:43pm, 26 May, 2021

