Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts call for stricter infection control measures aboard ‘cruises to nowhere’

  • Despite rules requiring vaccination for all passengers and crew, and extensive testing, experts say there is still an element of risk
  • One infectious disease specialist warns that if any hidden transmissions take place on board, thousands of passengers may spread the virus into the community

Zoe Low
Updated: 2:44pm, 27 May, 2021

