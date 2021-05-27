A medical worker collects swab samples in Guangzhou’s Liwan district. Photo: Xinhua A medical worker collects swab samples in Guangzhou’s Liwan district. Photo: Xinhua
A medical worker collects swab samples in Guangzhou’s Liwan district. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: outbreak in China’s Guangdong province prompts top-level meeting but Hong Kong infectious disease experts do not expect border reopening efforts to be hit

  • Nine cases have now been linked to a cluster in Guangzhou’s Liwan district
  • Professor David Hui, a Hong Kong government pandemic adviser, says the outbreak is ‘not too worrying’, with no evidence of cases spiralling

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 11:32pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker collects swab samples in Guangzhou’s Liwan district. Photo: Xinhua A medical worker collects swab samples in Guangzhou’s Liwan district. Photo: Xinhua
A medical worker collects swab samples in Guangzhou’s Liwan district. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE