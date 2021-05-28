Hong Kong public hospitals are short of specialists. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong patients’ rights activists take aim at medical establishment, back proposal to bring in foreign-trained doctors
- Heavyweights in medical sector had earlier urged the government to stop the health care system’s ‘bleeding’ by retaining more local doctors
- But patients’ rights advocate says Hong Kong has been left with an ‘anaemic situation’ despite efforts more than a decade ago to fix the problem
