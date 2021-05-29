A pharmacist prepares a Moderna vaccine dose at a clinic in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: from free flat in Hong Kong to US$1.5 million prize in California – what will it take to convince the unvaccinated?
- Governments and companies are struggling to increase lacklustre inoculation rates at a critical point in the pandemic fight
- Time off work, free air tickets and lucky draws for cash are just some of the inducements being offered to people still hesitating to take their shots
