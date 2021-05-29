Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong have waned but officials warn an outbreak could happen at any time. Photo: Sam Tsang Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong have waned but officials warn an outbreak could happen at any time. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong vaccine bookings surge on back of flat lottery, jabs offer to non-residents; 1 imported infection expected

  • On Friday 10,500 people reserved Sinovac slots, the highest since March 17, with 15,100 for BioNTech also a strong figure over a three-week span
  • Officials reiterate call for public to get vaccinated, as health minister warns future supply may be short, and civil service chief says outbreak could erupt any time

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 1:18pm, 29 May, 2021

