Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong have waned but officials warn an outbreak could happen at any time. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong vaccine bookings surge on back of flat lottery, jabs offer to non-residents; 1 imported infection expected
- On Friday 10,500 people reserved Sinovac slots, the highest since March 17, with 15,100 for BioNTech also a strong figure over a three-week span
- Officials reiterate call for public to get vaccinated, as health minister warns future supply may be short, and civil service chief says outbreak could erupt any time
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong have waned but officials warn an outbreak could happen at any time. Photo: Sam Tsang