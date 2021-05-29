Social-distancing rules should remain in place, an expert says. Photo: May Tse Social-distancing rules should remain in place, an expert says. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s fourth wave of Covid-19 cases has ended but don’t ease rules yet, government pandemic adviser says

  • Infectious disease expert Professor Yuen Kwok-yung made announcement as the city confirmed one new imported Covid-19 case
  • City has maintained zero local infections for 28 days, Yuen says, while also warning the public to brace for potential fifth wave

Elizabeth CheungKathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:51pm, 29 May, 2021

Social-distancing rules should remain in place, an expert says. Photo: May Tse
