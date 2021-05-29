Social-distancing rules should remain in place, an expert says. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s fourth wave of Covid-19 cases has ended but don’t ease rules yet, government pandemic adviser says
- Infectious disease expert Professor Yuen Kwok-yung made announcement as the city confirmed one new imported Covid-19 case
- City has maintained zero local infections for 28 days, Yuen says, while also warning the public to brace for potential fifth wave
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Social-distancing rules should remain in place, an expert says. Photo: May Tse