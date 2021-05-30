A resident arrives for Sinovac vaccination at a community station in Causeway Bay. Photo: Jonathan Wong A resident arrives for Sinovac vaccination at a community station in Causeway Bay. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: a matchmaking service for the vaccinated? Hong Kong No 2 official hails flat lottery, creative perks; zero new infections expected

  • Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung continues call for public to get vaccinated to maintain city’s fight against coronavirus, urging business sector to dangle more incentives
  • Bonanza package put together by Exco member will tout matchmaking service, with exchange of interested user profiles on first jab, and meet-ups on second

Zoe Low
Updated: 1:34pm, 30 May, 2021

