Coronavirus: a matchmaking service for the vaccinated? Hong Kong No 2 official hails flat lottery, creative perks; zero new infections expected
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung continues call for public to get vaccinated to maintain city’s fight against coronavirus, urging business sector to dangle more incentives
- Bonanza package put together by Exco member will tout matchmaking service, with exchange of interested user profiles on first jab, and meet-ups on second
A resident arrives for Sinovac vaccination at a community station in Causeway Bay. Photo: Jonathan Wong