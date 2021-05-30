Hong Kong has been grappling with a sluggish vaccination drive. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong has been grappling with a sluggish vaccination drive. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: could Hong Kong’s approach to enticing vaccination backfire, and is the city a victim of its own success in Covid-19 war?

  • Experts warn suggestion of donating surplus vaccines could be seen as a ‘threat’, while perks trickling in could cause more suspicion for sceptics
  • Quarantine-free travel as incentive, spreading vaccine message to younger age groups via non-official channels raised as better confidence boosters

Ng Kang-chung
Victor Ting and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:50pm, 30 May, 2021

