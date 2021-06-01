The past five years have seen an increase of 700 doctors in Hong Kong, according to the Health Authority’s Dr Deacons Yeung Tai-kong. Photo: Sam Tsang The past five years have seen an increase of 700 doctors in Hong Kong, according to the Health Authority’s Dr Deacons Yeung Tai-kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
The past five years have seen an increase of 700 doctors in Hong Kong, according to the Health Authority’s Dr Deacons Yeung Tai-kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Retention not the problem behind Hong Kong’s doctor shortage, Hospital Authority figure says

  • Dr Deacons Yeung dismisses concerns a new registration path for non-locally trained doctors will create a battle for jobs in the sector
  • Internal medicine, emergency medicine, paediatrics and family medicine specialities, in particular, need as many applicants as possible

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 7:00am, 1 Jun, 2021

