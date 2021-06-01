The city’s total tally of confirmed infections now stood at 11,848. Photo: Dickson Lee The city’s total tally of confirmed infections now stood at 11,848. Photo: Dickson Lee
The city’s total tally of confirmed infections now stood at 11,848. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s 38-day streak of zero local untraceable Covid-19 cases broken as new infection logged

  • A 35-year-old police officer, who works in the force’s Wan Chai division, confirmed as infected although hospital test results were negative for virus
  • Five recent arrivals from Indonesia among the six imported infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 6:11pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The city’s total tally of confirmed infections now stood at 11,848. Photo: Dickson Lee The city’s total tally of confirmed infections now stood at 11,848. Photo: Dickson Lee
The city’s total tally of confirmed infections now stood at 11,848. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE