The city’s total tally of confirmed infections now stood at 11,848. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s 38-day streak of zero local untraceable Covid-19 cases broken as new infection logged
- A 35-year-old police officer, who works in the force’s Wan Chai division, confirmed as infected although hospital test results were negative for virus
- Five recent arrivals from Indonesia among the six imported infections
