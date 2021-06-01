Hong Kong cannot assume zero infections has been completely achieved, an expert says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong cannot assume zero infections has been completely achieved, an expert says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong ends 38-day streak of zero local untraceable Covid-19 cases as police officer confirmed to be infected

  • Apart from locally infected officer, health authorities confirm six new coronavirus cases, five of them brought in by recent arrivals from Indonesia
  • Vaccinated senior business executives exempted from quarantine should still be made to take extra antibody tests, government pandemic adviser says

Elizabeth Cheung , Zoe Low  and Victor Ting

Updated: 1:10am, 2 Jun, 2021

