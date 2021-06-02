Hong Kong’s Covid-19 vaccination scheme should be opened up to those aged between 12 and 16, according to health experts. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong’s Covid-19 vaccination scheme should be opened up to those aged between 12 and 16, according to health experts. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: government advisory panel ‘unanimously backs’ extending Hong Kong’s vaccination scheme to children as young as 12

  • All members of the Advisory Panel on Covid-19 Vaccines recommend offering the BioNTech jab to children aged 12 to 15; final approval rests with health minister
  • Currently, only those aged 16 or above are eligible for jabs under the city’s community vaccination scheme

Elizabeth CheungKathleen Magramo
Updated: 12:38pm, 2 Jun, 2021

