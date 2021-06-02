Hong Kong Football Club has a tough policy on staff vaccination. Photo: Roy Issa Hong Kong Football Club has a tough policy on staff vaccination. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong Football Club has a tough policy on staff vaccination. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong Football Club warns staff they will forgo pay rises, bonuses, promotions for refusing vaccination

  • General manager of the football club makes clear the consequences of refusing to get vaccinated under strict jabs policy
  • Management also offers cash payments to staff who have taken the Covid-19 jabs

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 1:59pm, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Football Club has a tough policy on staff vaccination. Photo: Roy Issa Hong Kong Football Club has a tough policy on staff vaccination. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong Football Club has a tough policy on staff vaccination. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE