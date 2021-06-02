The officer involved was attached to the patrol subunit of the force’s Wan Chai division. Photo: Warton Li The officer involved was attached to the patrol subunit of the force’s Wan Chai division. Photo: Warton Li
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police officer’s false positive down to possible contamination – city on 40-day streak of no untraceable cases

  • Officer’s positive test result had been taken as evidence of untraceable cases in community
  • Arrangements being made for close contacts, including 30 colleagues, to be allowed to leave government quarantine camp

Clifford Lo
Victor Ting  and Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:17pm, 2 Jun, 2021

