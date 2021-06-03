The government should offer more incentives to Hongkongers to get vaccinated, university researchers say. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: nearly 60 per cent of Hong Kong residents support mandatory vaccination of police officers, firefighters and other frontline staff
- Chinese University study also finds that system of vaccine passports allowing easier travel is the most appealing type of incentive to those unvaccinated, but enthusiasm is low
- Researchers call on officials to offer a wide range of inducements to boost the city’s lacklustre inoculation drive
