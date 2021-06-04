The girl was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang The girl was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong schoolgirl tests positive for mutated strain, putting 42-day streak of zero untraceable local cases at risk

  • The 17-year-old pupil, who has no travel history, returned a positive result for the N501Y mutation, which is linked to more infectious variants
  • Possible infection triggers mandatory testing for about 4,000 visitors, including education minister Kevin Yeung, who attended May 29 expo

Elizabeth Cheung  and Olga Wong

Updated: 5:53pm, 4 Jun, 2021

