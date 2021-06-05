Reopening of Tin Shing Court in Tin Shui Wai after the preliminary-positive case of a student sparked a lockdown. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s first local untraceable case involving variant found in Britain sparks fears over border loophole
- Infection of student, 17, found with B.1.1.7 variant by university research team raises possibility of local transmission already occurring as patient has no recent travel history
- Expert says case marks ‘moment of concern’ over border loopholes
