Reopening of Tin Shing Court in Tin Shui Wai after the preliminary-positive case of a student sparked a lockdown. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s first local untraceable case involving variant found in Britain sparks fears over border loophole

  • Infection of student, 17, found with B.1.1.7 variant by university research team raises possibility of local transmission already occurring as patient has no recent travel history
  • Expert says case marks ‘moment of concern’ over border loopholes

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 11:52am, 5 Jun, 2021

