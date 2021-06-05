A woman comes out of Central Library in Causeway Bay after having her Sinovac jab. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records week-long surge in vaccinations, hitting daily high of 46,000 jabs just before 100th day of drive
- Civil service minister Patrick Nip notes a mixed report card for inoculation drive, warns next round of BioNTech shipment pushed back to avoid wastage
- Authorities expected to confirm the local infection of a student, 17, which would break a 42-day streak
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman comes out of Central Library in Causeway Bay after having her Sinovac jab. Photo: Xiaomei Chen