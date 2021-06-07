People wait to be seen at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: David Wong
Cheaper drugs for Hong Kong’s diabetics after government’s HK$120 million funding boost
- Subsidised medicine scheme could see cost of some drugs drop to as little as HK$15 for up to four months at city’s public hospitals
- Money is part of recurrent funding allocated to Hospital Authority, and covers seven more types of medication from April
