The city’s sluggish vaccination drive has received a boost from recent efforts to incentivise the jabs, but it remains to be seen if the enthusiasm can be sustained. Photo: Edmond So The city’s sluggish vaccination drive has received a boost from recent efforts to incentivise the jabs, but it remains to be seen if the enthusiasm can be sustained. Photo: Edmond So
The city’s sluggish vaccination drive has received a boost from recent efforts to incentivise the jabs, but it remains to be seen if the enthusiasm can be sustained. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Get your vaccine, win a flat: bookings for jabs surge, but experts say Hong Kong herd immunity still a challenge

  • Incentives help, but more must be done to get 70 per cent of Hongkongers vaccinated, experts say
  • Easier travel might prove the big draw for some who haven’t made their vaccine bookings yet

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:46am, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The city’s sluggish vaccination drive has received a boost from recent efforts to incentivise the jabs, but it remains to be seen if the enthusiasm can be sustained. Photo: Edmond So The city’s sluggish vaccination drive has received a boost from recent efforts to incentivise the jabs, but it remains to be seen if the enthusiasm can be sustained. Photo: Edmond So
The city’s sluggish vaccination drive has received a boost from recent efforts to incentivise the jabs, but it remains to be seen if the enthusiasm can be sustained. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE