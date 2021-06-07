The city’s sluggish vaccination drive has received a boost from recent efforts to incentivise the jabs, but it remains to be seen if the enthusiasm can be sustained. Photo: Edmond So
Get your vaccine, win a flat: bookings for jabs surge, but experts say Hong Kong herd immunity still a challenge
- Incentives help, but more must be done to get 70 per cent of Hongkongers vaccinated, experts say
- Easier travel might prove the big draw for some who haven’t made their vaccine bookings yet
