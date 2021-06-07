Health experts have suggested genome sequencing could be necessary to track down the origin of a recent Covid-19 case involving the Alpha variant. Photo: AFP Health experts have suggested genome sequencing could be necessary to track down the origin of a recent Covid-19 case involving the Alpha variant. Photo: AFP
Health experts have suggested genome sequencing could be necessary to track down the origin of a recent Covid-19 case involving the Alpha variant. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts urge use of genome sequencing to track source of Alpha variant confirmed in teen

  • The 17-year-old’s sister is lone Covid-19 case confirmed on Monday, alongside six imported from outside the city
  • The next two to three weeks considered crucial in determining if a fifth wave of infections is on the horizon

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-himElizabeth Cheung
Chan Ho-him  and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 5:11pm, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Health experts have suggested genome sequencing could be necessary to track down the origin of a recent Covid-19 case involving the Alpha variant. Photo: AFP Health experts have suggested genome sequencing could be necessary to track down the origin of a recent Covid-19 case involving the Alpha variant. Photo: AFP
Health experts have suggested genome sequencing could be necessary to track down the origin of a recent Covid-19 case involving the Alpha variant. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE