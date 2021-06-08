A new survey has found that Hong Kong schoolchildren are not as satisfied with their lives as their peers elsewhere in the world. Photo: Nora Tam A new survey has found that Hong Kong schoolchildren are not as satisfied with their lives as their peers elsewhere in the world. Photo: Nora Tam
A new survey has found that Hong Kong schoolchildren are not as satisfied with their lives as their peers elsewhere in the world. Photo: Nora Tam
Education
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s children unhappier, less healthy than peers elsewhere, new World Health Organization survey finds

  • Researchers from Chinese University spoke to 5,300 schoolchildren across city, aged 11, 13 and 15
  • Compared to international average, 10 per cent more children in Hong Kong reported feeling depressed

Topic |   Education
Zoe LowNg Kang-chung
Zoe Low  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:14am, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new survey has found that Hong Kong schoolchildren are not as satisfied with their lives as their peers elsewhere in the world. Photo: Nora Tam A new survey has found that Hong Kong schoolchildren are not as satisfied with their lives as their peers elsewhere in the world. Photo: Nora Tam
A new survey has found that Hong Kong schoolchildren are not as satisfied with their lives as their peers elsewhere in the world. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE