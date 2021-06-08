Chief Executive Carrie Lam addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of her weekly Executive Council meeting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: antibody tests on arrival could be Hong Kong’s next step in battle against variants, Carrie Lam says
- Centre for Health protection studying when new screening should be introduced, will try to avoid creating ‘greater inconvenience’
- Chief executive also says recent appearance of new variants does not indicate ‘big loopholes’ in pandemic-control policies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
