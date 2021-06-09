Hong Kong’s parents remain cautious over allowing their children to get Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong’s parents remain cautious over allowing their children to get Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong parents and children still have doubts over Covid-19 vaccine, despite government lowering age threshold to 12

  • School heads want officials to provide more data to assuage fears over possible vaccine side effects
  • Government is considering allowing schools with high vaccination rates to conduct full-day classes

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him  and Gigi Choy

Updated: 8:36am, 9 Jun, 2021

