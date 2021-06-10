Hong Kong is exploring various methods of collecting blood via finger pricks for antibody tests to be administered at the airport. Photo: Kontrolab/LightRocket via Getty
Coronavirus: Hong Kong explores using finger pricks to draw blood for airport antibody tests
- The technique, already in use in Macau and mainland China, could be employed in place of drawing blood with a syringe, government pandemic adviser says
- Separately, new details are set to emerge this afternoon for the city’s planned roll-out of vaccinations for the 12 to 15 age bracket
