(From left) Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip and Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung unveil Hong Kong’s new vaccination plan for those aged 12 to 15 on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong children aged 12 to 15 can begin booking vaccination slots from Friday, get jabs on Monday
- Shots available to new age group via individual or group bookings at vaccination centres or through outreach services at schools where enough staff, students and parents have signed up
- The move, announced at a Thursday press conference, follows health minister officially lowering the inoculation age for the BioNTech vaccine a week ago
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
(From left) Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip and Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung unveil Hong Kong’s new vaccination plan for those aged 12 to 15 on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee