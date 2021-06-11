Children as young as 12 could begin booking BioNTech shots from Friday and receive the jabs as soon as Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Explainer |
What you need to know about Hong Kong’s Covid-19 vaccination drive for children, and should parents be worried about side effects?
- Children aged 12 and above can begin booking BioNTech shots from Friday and receive the jabs as soon as Monday
- Study found the vaccine provided a 100 per cent protection rate after both doses, while no serious adverse events were reported
