A person arrives for their BioNTech vaccination at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 0 new cases; vaccination bookings open for children as young as 12

  • Experts took to the airwaves to encourage youths to sign up for the BioNTech jabs, with one recommending lowering the age threshold for Sinovac as well
  • Educators also welcomed the expansion of the programme, with some pledging incentives such as coupons for books, free masks and extra days off

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Victor Ting  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:52pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
