Residents queue for BioNTech vaccinations at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 3 imported Covid-19 cases as expert assures residents BioNTech vaccine safe for children

  • Professor David Hui underscores miniscule percentage of jab recipients who have experienced serious side effects as city prepares to begin inoculating 12 to 15 age group
  • All three new infections recorded on Sunday were arrivals from Indonesia, taking overall tally to 11,877 cases

Victor Ting

Updated: 7:53pm, 12 Jun, 2021

