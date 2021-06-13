Kenneth Tsang Hing-lim, CEO of Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Doctor shortage: private hospitals can help Hong Kong produce more specialists, Gleneagles chief says
- The private sector is ready to do more, but Hospital Authority ‘may be worried about losing doctors’, CEO Kenneth Tsang says
- To ease the crunch at public hospitals, allow more patients to go private at subsidised rates, he suggests
Kenneth Tsang Hing-lim, CEO of Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital. Photo: Jonathan Wong