Kenneth Tsang Hing-lim, CEO of Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital. Photo: Jonathan Wong Kenneth Tsang Hing-lim, CEO of Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Doctor shortage: private hospitals can help Hong Kong produce more specialists, Gleneagles chief says

  • The private sector is ready to do more, but Hospital Authority ‘may be worried about losing doctors’, CEO Kenneth Tsang says
  • To ease the crunch at public hospitals, allow more patients to go private at subsidised rates, he suggests

Victor Ting

Updated: 11:00am, 13 Jun, 2021

