A leading expert has emphasised that coronavirus vaccines are safe for youths as the city prepares to start immunising children as young as 12 on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: vaccines are safe for children, but committee will closely track any adverse reactions, leading expert says
- Professor Ivan Hung says the expert committee on vaccine reactions will add more paediatricians and heart specialists, with jabs for children as young as 12 beginning on Monday
- The remarks from the co-convenor of the committee add to calls from political leaders and health authorities for more people to get their shots
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A leading expert has emphasised that coronavirus vaccines are safe for youths as the city prepares to start immunising children as young as 12 on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong