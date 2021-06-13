A leading expert has emphasised that coronavirus vaccines are safe for youths as the city prepares to start immunising children as young as 12 on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong A leading expert has emphasised that coronavirus vaccines are safe for youths as the city prepares to start immunising children as young as 12 on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: vaccines are safe for children, but committee will closely track any adverse reactions, leading expert says

  • Professor Ivan Hung says the expert committee on vaccine reactions will add more paediatricians and heart specialists, with jabs for children as young as 12 beginning on Monday
  • The remarks from the co-convenor of the committee add to calls from political leaders and health authorities for more people to get their shots

Updated: 4:03pm, 13 Jun, 2021

