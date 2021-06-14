A parent and child arrive at the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre to get the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Nora Tam A parent and child arrive at the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre to get the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong parents and children slow on uptake as Covid-19 vaccine drive expands to include 12 to 15-year-olds

  • Handful of children visit vaccination centres around city, with about 10 getting BioNTech shot in Prince Edward
  • Medical source says Hong Kong expecting one new imported infection on Monday

Kathleen Magramo , Ngai Yeung  and Zoe Low

Updated: 12:18pm, 14 Jun, 2021

