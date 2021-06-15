Mainland China has all the coronavirus vaccine it needs, the chief executive at a Shenzhen hospital serving Hongkongers has said. Photo: Xinhua Mainland China has all the coronavirus vaccine it needs, the chief executive at a Shenzhen hospital serving Hongkongers has said. Photo: Xinhua
Mainland China has all the coronavirus vaccine it needs, the chief executive at a Shenzhen hospital serving Hongkongers has said. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Shenzhen hospital vaccinating Hongkongers has no need for donated jabs, plans to expand available slots, chief says

  • Amid complaints from some about booking difficulties, University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital’s Professor Lo Chung-mau says mainland has more than enough supply, pledges to expand inoculations to 1,000 a day
  • Hong Kong, meanwhile, expecting to record just two imported Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, according to a source

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 1:20pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mainland China has all the coronavirus vaccine it needs, the chief executive at a Shenzhen hospital serving Hongkongers has said. Photo: Xinhua Mainland China has all the coronavirus vaccine it needs, the chief executive at a Shenzhen hospital serving Hongkongers has said. Photo: Xinhua
Mainland China has all the coronavirus vaccine it needs, the chief executive at a Shenzhen hospital serving Hongkongers has said. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE