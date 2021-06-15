Mainland China has all the coronavirus vaccine it needs, the chief executive at a Shenzhen hospital serving Hongkongers has said. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shenzhen hospital vaccinating Hongkongers has no need for donated jabs, plans to expand available slots, chief says
- Amid complaints from some about booking difficulties, University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital’s Professor Lo Chung-mau says mainland has more than enough supply, pledges to expand inoculations to 1,000 a day
- Hong Kong, meanwhile, expecting to record just two imported Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, according to a source
