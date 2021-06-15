Hongkongers queue up to get their Covid-19 shots at the Community Vaccination Centre, Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: more than a quarter of fully vaccinated Hongkongers register for lucky draw aimed at boosting Covid-19 inoculation drive
- Goodies worth over HK$120 million on offer include HK$10.8 million flat in Kwun Tong
- Among other attractions are diamond-studded Rolex, Tesla and 300 taels of pure gold, with applications to close on September 1
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
