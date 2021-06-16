Children between the ages of 12 and 15 became eligible to receive BioNTech jabs on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong Children between the ages of 12 and 15 became eligible to receive BioNTech jabs on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Children between the ages of 12 and 15 became eligible to receive BioNTech jabs on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: almost 2,400 Hong Kong youths vaccinated in first two days after programme expands to cover age group

  • But hesitancy remains among many parents and children despite assurances from experts that the BioNTech jabs are generally safe and highly effective for teens
  • City expecting to record no untraceable Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to a medical source

Chan Ho-him  and Olga Wong

Updated: 1:26pm, 16 Jun, 2021

