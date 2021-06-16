Hong Kong’s inoculation campaign is progressing slowly. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Covid-19 jabs indemnity fund pays out a total of HK$450,000 to 3 people over side effects
- It is first time in more than 3 months of the mass inoculation drive that compensation has been paid to those who suffered side effects
- With more than 3 million doses of vaccines having been administered since February, Food and Health Bureau says it received 74 applications for compensation as of June 10
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
