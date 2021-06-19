People leave after being given the BioNTech vaccine at Lai Chi Kok Park Sports Centre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Coronavirus: those with BioNTech jabs have stronger antibody response than those who receive Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows
- Some who received Sinovac vaccine might need third booster shot, major HKU study suggests
- Expert says antibody tests might prove useful in clearing travellers for shortened quarantine
