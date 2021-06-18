Hongkongers may soon be able to visit EU countries such as France, which is opening up again to tourists. Photo: AP Hongkongers may soon be able to visit EU countries such as France, which is opening up again to tourists. Photo: AP
Hongkongers may soon be able to visit EU countries such as France, which is opening up again to tourists. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: EU backs the lifting of Covid-19 travel curbs on Hong Kong, paving way for city residents to enjoy European leisure, business trips

  • Brussels recommends that member states open up to vaccinated tourists, business travellers arriving from Hong Kong, Macau
  • EU officials issue the advisory ruling without requiring the two cities to reciprocate by dropping strict quarantine requirements for those heading in other direction

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:32pm, 18 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers may soon be able to visit EU countries such as France, which is opening up again to tourists. Photo: AP Hongkongers may soon be able to visit EU countries such as France, which is opening up again to tourists. Photo: AP
Hongkongers may soon be able to visit EU countries such as France, which is opening up again to tourists. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE