Senior veterinarian Alex Grioni says he fully expects to once again begin receiving animals seized from smugglers once coronavirus travel restrictions ease. Photo: Edmond So
Rescued wildlife wait in Hong Kong as coronavirus drives up airfares, disrupts plans to find new homes abroad
- One airline wanted HK$21,800 to move two turtles within region, Kadoorie rescue centre says
- Drop in number of animals rescued or seized, but illegal trade continues, expected to pick up
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Senior veterinarian Alex Grioni says he fully expects to once again begin receiving animals seized from smugglers once coronavirus travel restrictions ease. Photo: Edmond So