Hong Kong residents queue for BioNTech jabs on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: About 90 of Hong Kong’s adverse vaccine reactions investigated to date could be linked to jabs, expert says, though few side effects serious
- The figure represents about a third of the more than 300 cases reviewed so far out of 3 million doses administered
- City, meanwhile, confirms just one imported infection on Saturday – from Britain – marking 15 straight days without a local infection
