Coronavirus: About 90 of Hong Kong’s adverse vaccine reactions investigated to date could be linked to jabs, expert says, though few side effects serious

  • The figure represents about a third of the more than 300 cases reviewed so far out of 3 million doses administered
  • City, meanwhile, confirms just one imported infection on Saturday – from Britain – marking 15 straight days without a local infection

Danny LeeNatalie Wong
Danny Lee  and Natalie Wong

Updated: 2:54pm, 19 Jun, 2021

