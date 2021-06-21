Hong Kong is preparing to change its quarantine rules. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong to reduce Covid-19 quarantine to 7 days for fully vaccinated residents subject to antibody testing, travel history
- Quarantine reduction from 14 days to seven set to cover places classified as ‘high risk’ or lower including Canada, Japan, Britain, Singapore and the US
- Loosening of isolation rules likely to apply to residents who are double jabbed, test positive for antibodies and screen negative for the virus on their arrival from lower-risk countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
