Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong to reduce Covid-19 quarantine to 7 days for fully vaccinated residents subject to antibody testing, travel history

  • Quarantine reduction from 14 days to seven set to cover places classified as ‘high risk’ or lower including Canada, Japan, Britain, Singapore and the US
  • Loosening of isolation rules likely to apply to residents who are double jabbed, test positive for antibodies and screen negative for the virus on their arrival from lower-risk countries

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 2:15pm, 21 Jun, 2021

