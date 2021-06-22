Designated quarantine facilities such as the Metropark Hotel Kowloon are concerned some travellers will be booking 14 nights but leaving much sooner. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong hotels want clearer guidance, compensation for potential lost nights under new quarantine plan
- While residents will know before leaving if they qualify to have isolation period halved, uncertainty about other travellers who may be able to leave mid-stay has sector on edge
- City, meanwhile, once more expecting no local Covid-19 cases, adding to a streak now over two weeks long
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
