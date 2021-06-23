An image from a scanning electron microscope shows the coronavirus as golden round dots emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Photo: AFP An image from a scanning electron microscope shows the coronavirus as golden round dots emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Photo: AFP
An image from a scanning electron microscope shows the coronavirus as golden round dots emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Are antibody tests the best indicator of immunity against infection and who should have quarantine time reduced?

  • Vaccinated arrivals who test negative for the virus and carry antibodies will soon be allowed to leave quarantine after seven days
  • But jury remains out, with no clear consensus in the scientific community on whether antibodies guarantee immunity to the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungChan Ho-him
Elizabeth Cheung  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:05am, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An image from a scanning electron microscope shows the coronavirus as golden round dots emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Photo: AFP An image from a scanning electron microscope shows the coronavirus as golden round dots emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Photo: AFP
An image from a scanning electron microscope shows the coronavirus as golden round dots emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE