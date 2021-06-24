About 90 per cent of Cathay Pacific pilots and 65 per cent of its cabin crew are already vaccinated or scheduled to be. Photo: Winson Wong About 90 per cent of Cathay Pacific pilots and 65 per cent of its cabin crew are already vaccinated or scheduled to be. Photo: Winson Wong
About 90 per cent of Cathay Pacific pilots and 65 per cent of its cabin crew are already vaccinated or scheduled to be. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific makes vaccinations for Hong Kong crews a must, as Britain set to return to ‘very high risk’ status

  • City’s flagship airline sends staff a memo saying their future employment will be reviewed should they decline to take a Covid-19 jab
  • Sources say downgrade in Britain’s coronavirus status likely to come into effect next week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny LeeElizabeth Cheung
Danny Lee , Elizabeth Cheung  and Victor Ting

Updated: 3:20pm, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
About 90 per cent of Cathay Pacific pilots and 65 per cent of its cabin crew are already vaccinated or scheduled to be. Photo: Winson Wong About 90 per cent of Cathay Pacific pilots and 65 per cent of its cabin crew are already vaccinated or scheduled to be. Photo: Winson Wong
About 90 per cent of Cathay Pacific pilots and 65 per cent of its cabin crew are already vaccinated or scheduled to be. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE