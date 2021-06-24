The patient lives in Wan Hang House in Tai Po’s Wan Tau Tong Estate. Photo: Facebook The patient lives in Wan Hang House in Tai Po’s Wan Tau Tong Estate. Photo: Facebook
Coronavirus: first Hong Kong case ‘likely’ to involve Delta variant breaks city’s 16-day run of zero local infections

  • 180 people quarantined as overnight lockdown and mandatory testing in Tai Po, where patient lives, uncovers no cases among 2,100 residents screened
  • British studies show two jabs of BioNTech vaccine provide 90 per cent protection against hospitalisation, health official says

Victor Ting

Updated: 6:50pm, 24 Jun, 2021

