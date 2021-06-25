Hong Kong’s long fight against Covid-19 continues. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: how worried should we be about Hong Kong’s first local infection with suspected Delta variant?
- A 27-year-old airport worker was confirmed on Thursday as the first case in the community probably involving the Delta variant
- The variant is gaining international prominence and known to be more infectious, but what level of threat does it really pose Hong Kong?
